Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after buying an additional 4,625,685 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 236.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after buying an additional 593,265 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after buying an additional 445,540 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4,509.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 378,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 370,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,113,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BWA opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWA

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,096.80. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.