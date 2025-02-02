Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 9,759 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 584.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $11.32 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

