Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,482,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 535,624 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 524.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 386,915 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Amplitude from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.34. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $77,372.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,847.42. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,629 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

