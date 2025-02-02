Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,311.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.4089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.08%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

