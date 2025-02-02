Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 16,832.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 268.1% during the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $150.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.