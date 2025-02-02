Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 182.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Magnite by 446.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $177,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 27,004 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $476,080.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,802,703.30. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,557.50. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,097 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,147. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

