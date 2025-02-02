Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in argenx by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,486 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $76,314,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in argenx by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $655.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of -744.47 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $632.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.29. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $349.86 and a 1 year high of $678.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that argenx SE will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $439.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.39.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

