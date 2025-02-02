Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

