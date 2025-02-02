Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.