Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,118 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCU. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 82.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,147 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,590,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 402,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,892,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $10.50 to $9.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

