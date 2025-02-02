Blue Trust Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $2,082,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,587.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,581,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,161 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,698.29. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,207,812 shares of company stock worth $69,509,773. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $71.15 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.