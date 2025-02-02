Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $128.93, but opened at $124.81. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $125.17, with a volume of 601,995 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 69.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 422.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.