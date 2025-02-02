Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $215.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.18.

Brinker International stock opened at $181.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.08.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16,722.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 51,927 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $5,330,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 399.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

