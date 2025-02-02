Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

