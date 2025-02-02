Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Cabot by 577.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 269,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 229,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $19,643,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 626,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 57,907 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after acquiring an additional 54,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other news, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $96,655.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,571.08. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,649,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,099.25. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,534. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

