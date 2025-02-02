Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) PT Set at C$3.30 by Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CXB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.40.

CXB stock opened at C$2.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.33 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

