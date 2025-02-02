Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after acquiring an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $389.39 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $313.14 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.09 and its 200-day moving average is $419.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

