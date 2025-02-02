CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,379 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 740.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 834,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 41.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,471,000 after purchasing an additional 436,342 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $6,942,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $3,934,000.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

