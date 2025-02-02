CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$170.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$171.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$178.31.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$171.33 on Thursday. CGI has a 52-week low of C$132.06 and a 52-week high of C$175.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$153.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

