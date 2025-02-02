CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$183.00 at Raymond James

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$183.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$178.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$178.31.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGI

CGI Stock Down 0.7 %

CGI Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$171.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.92. CGI has a one year low of C$132.06 and a one year high of C$175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

About CGI

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.