CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$183.00 at Raymond James

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$183.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$178.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$178.31.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGI
CGI Stock Down 0.7 %
CGI Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.