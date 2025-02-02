CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$183.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$171.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$178.31.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$171.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a 1-year low of C$132.06 and a 1-year high of C$175.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$158.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$153.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

