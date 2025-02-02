CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$185.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$178.31.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$171.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$158.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a 12 month low of C$132.06 and a 12 month high of C$175.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

