CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$180.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$178.31.

CGI stock opened at C$171.33 on Thursday. CGI has a one year low of C$132.06 and a one year high of C$175.35. The stock has a market cap of C$34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$153.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

