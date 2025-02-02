CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$192.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$178.00 to C$192.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$171.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$178.31.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$171.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a 52-week low of C$132.06 and a 52-week high of C$175.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

