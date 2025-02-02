CIBC Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.93.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$7.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$6.58 and a 52-week high of C$10.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$171.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

