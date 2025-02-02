CIBC Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.94.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on POW

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE POW opened at C$44.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$35.83 and a twelve month high of C$47.89. The company has a current ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.99.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$5.29 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.