CIBC Reiterates C$9.00 Price Target for Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

CIBC set a C$9.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Headwater Exploration to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Headwater Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.54.

HWX stock opened at C$6.69 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.96 and a twelve month high of C$8.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.97, for a total value of C$37,638.00. Insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

