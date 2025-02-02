Clarendon Private LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Clarendon Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

