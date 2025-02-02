Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

