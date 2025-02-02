CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 992.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 228,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CMS Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after buying an additional 719,093 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,102.34. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

