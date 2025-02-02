Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,604.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ CCEP opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $82.32.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
