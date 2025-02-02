Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ELP stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

