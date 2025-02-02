Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,430 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 486,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.

In other Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund news, insider Laura A. Defelice bought 56,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $120,986.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,970.89. This trade represents a 576.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

