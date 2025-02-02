Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,630 shares of company stock worth $22,258,133. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

