CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2,047.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $1,668,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,554.80. This represents a 13.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRSP opened at $41.59 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

