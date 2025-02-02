Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.89% from the company’s current price.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $125.15 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $723,721.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,571,720.62. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,758 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,861 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

