Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.13 and a one year high of C$8.34.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.7094298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In related news, Director Mary Garden acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,971.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker bought 7,704 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.96. Insiders have acquired 12,404 shares of company stock worth $85,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

