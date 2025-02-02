Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.93 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.00. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

