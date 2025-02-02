Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.37, but opened at $24.37. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 207,592 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

