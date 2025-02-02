DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 14.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $28,028,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 51.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 128,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,175,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in DraftKings by 238.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,342,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,366,158. This represents a 12.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $9,765,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 541,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,122.16. This represents a 29.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 963,742 shares of company stock worth $38,082,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

