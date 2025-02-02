Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,454,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after acquiring an additional 874,429 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 422,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

