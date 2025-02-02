E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 166 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 518.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,630 shares of company stock worth $22,258,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $205.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

