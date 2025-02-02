Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.80.

EXP opened at $256.60 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $211.44 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.79 and its 200 day moving average is $270.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 20.91%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total transaction of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,315.50. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,568. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,866 shares of company stock worth $5,205,311. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

