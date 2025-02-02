eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,704,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

