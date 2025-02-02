eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $105,506,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 9,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 585,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 578,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 599.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 461,708 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,132,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,778. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.