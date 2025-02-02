ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised ECN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.68.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECN

ECN Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.15 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of C$885.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.2446449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -12.12%.

Insider Activity

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$292,300.00. Insiders own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.