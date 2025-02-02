Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.4% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $205.48. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
