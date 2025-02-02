EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Set at C$129.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price objective on EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark downgraded EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.00.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$108.36 on Thursday. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$78.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

