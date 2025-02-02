Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,529.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 69.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $70.61 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 110.66%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

