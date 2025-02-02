Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given a C$69.00 Price Target at Paradigm Capital

Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 price target on Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$55.93 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$43.08 and a twelve month high of C$59.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

